Hyderabad man killed in Riyadh airport attack while en route for Umrah; family members injured

A pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia turned tragic for a Hyderabad family after 46-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Ali, a resident of Grace Apartments in Mehdipatnam, was killed in a Houthi strike at the Riyadh airport. Several members of his family were also injured when the incident reportedly triggered a roof collapse at the airport terminal.

According to the information shared by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the family was on its way to Madinah to perform Umrah and was waiting at the airport terminal when the incident occurred. Yousuf Ali succumbed to his injuries, while his wife, Sameera, and daughter, Maryam, were reported to be safe. Both his sons sustained injuries, with one reportedly undergoing surgery and receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His aunt, Atya Sultana, also suffered head injuries but was stated to be out of danger.

Owaisi brought the incident to public attention through statements on social media platform X and updates shared with ANI. He said he had spoken with the victim’s brother-in-law, Ikram, to obtain details about the tragedy and the condition of the injured family members.

The Hyderabad MP also contacted the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to seek assistance for the affected family. He urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and senior diplomat Vikram Misri to intervene and ensure the necessary support. The Indian diplomatic authorities are being approached to coordinate assistance for the injured survivors, including medical care and other essential arrangements.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the family, whose spiritual journey to perform Umrah ended in tragedy. Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the condition of the injured are awaited.

Yemeni Houthi forces claimed responsibility on Sunday for launching four major operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against Saudi airports and energy infrastructure over a 24-hour period, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe with the explicit exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. (ANI)