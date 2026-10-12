FIR registered over alleged AAP protest near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, police probe underway

Delhi Police has registered an FIR following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against AAP leaders and MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal, over alleged disruption at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and the circulation of misleading videos and social media posts. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the video footage submitted with the complaint.

Further details are awaited. A day earlier, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka said there was "great resentment within the Sikh community" over the alleged attempt by AAP workers to stage a protest near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. He said the committee had taken action against those involved and lodged a police complaint against Kejriwal.

Kalka alleged that some AAP workers entered the area near the gurudwara posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and raised slogans. He said the alleged actions were contrary to the sanctity of the religious place. He also objected to the presence of police personnel at the site and said the committee had instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to direct personnel to avoid entering the gurdwara in uniform.

"There is great resentment within the Sikh community regarding the manner in which some AAP workers entered Gurudwara Bangla Sahib posing as protesters, unfurled banners and posters, and staged a demonstration. We have taken strict action against them and have also lodged a police complaint against their party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal. Some police personnel also went there; we condemn that, and today we have instructed the DCP to direct police personnel to avoid entering the 'Guru Ghar' in uniform,” Kalka said. “Even though it is a public thoroughfare and they did not actually step onto the Gurudwara premises itself, police personnel should exercise restraint given the current atmosphere. All the protesters were sent by Arvind Kejriwal, and this is a matter for investigation because the workers we have identified are all associated with the AAP,” he said. (ANI)