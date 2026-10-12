West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari inaugurates Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja pandal

By Ujjwal Roy West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, which has chosen 'Vande Mataram' as its theme to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by BJP's West Bengal in-charge Sunil Bansal, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and other party leaders. Speaking at the event, Adhikari said the Durga Puja celebrations this year would honour Sanatan culture.

“This is the theme of Vande Mataram. Durga Puja started yesterday. There is an atmosphere of joy everywhere; Durga Puja will be celebrated honouring the Sanatan culture this time,” he said. For its 91st Durga Puja, Santosh Mitra Square has dedicated its pandal to India's freedom struggle and the legacy of Partition. The structure is shaped like the map of India and features photographs from the Partition era, a replica of the Red Fort and a train installation depicting the mass exodus of 1947, complete with figures and special effects.

The pandal also pays tribute to freedom fighters Khudiram Bose and Matangini Hazra. A wall dedicated to Kolkata features a statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. A light-and-sound show traces the country's journey from independence and highlights the contributions of freedom fighters. Visitors enter through a lotus-themed installation featuring depictions of Bharat Mata and Lord Shiva, while the idol of Goddess Durga is presented in her traditional form.

Earlier in the day, in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari attended a grand celebration at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya to mark the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. The event featured a drone show, 3D projection mapping, laser-and-light displays and ceremonial fireworks. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

This nine-night festival transcends religious boundaries, offering a testament to India's rich traditions and vibrant spirituality. Immerse yourself in the heart of the celebrations as devotees pay homage to the nine distinct forms of Goddess Durga. Each form represents a unique facet of the divine feminine energy, encompassing the many aspects of life – from strength and courage to beauty and wisdom. (ANI)