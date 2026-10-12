AI meets Robotics: Delhi Hospital introduces Next-Generation Hybrid Cath Lab for Cardiac treatment to save lives

The AI-powered, robot-assisted hybrid Cath Lab ‘ARTIS pheno.vision’ has been installed at a private hospital in New Delhi. The Hybrid Cath Lab brings together robotic angiography, AI-powered imaging and hybrid operating room capabilities to support complex cardiac, vascular and image-guided interventions with greater precision and procedural flexibility. The installation marks a significant advancement in Fortis Escorts, New Delhi’s capabilities for managing complex cardiovascular conditions and strengthening its focus on adopting next-generation technologies to enhance minimally invasive treatment pathways.

"The integration of AI-powered, robot-assisted, advanced 3D visualisation and hybrid surgical capabilities is designed to support greater precision in procedural planning, image acquisition and device navigation during complex cardiovascular and endovascular interventions. For appropriately selected patients, the hybrid environment can facilitate the use of minimally invasive, image-guided approaches, potentially reducing the need for conventional open surgeries, leading to reduced procedural trauma, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery and significantly lessening the chance of procedure -related complications, including infection, depending on the nature and complexity of the intervention and the patient’s clinical condition," stated the hospital. "The LaHybrid Cathb is particularly valuable for managing complex cardiovascular cases, including patients with advanced age, multiple comorbidities or challenging anatomy, where coordinated access to interventional and surgical capabilities may be clinically important. The integrated setup allows multidisciplinary teams to manage complex procedures within a single environment and, where required, facilitates a coordinated transition between catheter-based intervention and surgery," it added.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, “Our aim at Fortis Healthcare is to bring the most advanced technology and clinical expertise together so that patients in India can access world-class cardiac care close to home. The introduction of this robotic hybrid cath lab marks a monumental leap in clinical capabilities by bringing advanced AI-Powered, Robot-Assisted Hybrid Cath Lab precision to complex heart procedures, expanding patient access to cutting-edge minimally invasive therapies. It strengthens our ability to treat the most complex heart and vascular conditions with greater precision and safety.” Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, said, “For high-risk patients, the ability to move from a catheter-based procedure to surgery in the same operating room is a major advantage. Robotic positioning, sharper AI- powered imaging, and a lower radiation dose will help us place devices more accurately in procedures such as TAVI and complex vascular interventions, and make these treatments safer for patients, which were once considered too complex. Fortis Escorts, New Delhi is the only corporate hospital to have integrated this technology.”

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, Regional Director - Operations, Fortis Healthcare, said, "At Fortis Escorts, New Delhi, our endeavour has always been to ensure that patients have timely access to advanced cardiovascular care, particularly when they present with complex and high-risk conditions. With the integration of this next-generation AI-Powered, Robot-Assisted Hybrid Cath Lab, we will be able to plan and perform complex interventions with greater precision, flexibility and clinical confidence, while having the capability to seamlessly integrate surgical intervention when required.” (ANI)