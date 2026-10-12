Poland says two Turkish nationals detained in Germany over Starlink station fire
Two Turkish citizens have been detained in Germany in connection with a fire at a Starlink station in Poland, the Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on Monday. Poland's Special Services Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said Russia was behind the incident.
Officials from several EU countries have warned for months that Russia has been mounting sabotage, cyber and other hybrid attacks across Europe to erode support for Ukraine. Russia says such accusations are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.