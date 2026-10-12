Poland says two Turkish nationals detained in Germany over Starlink station fire

​Two ​Turkish citizens ‌have been detained ​in Germany in connection ‌with a fire at a Starlink station in Poland, the ‌Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski ‌said on Monday. Poland's Special Services Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said Russia ⁠was ​behind ⁠the incident.

Officials from several EU ⁠countries have warned for ​months that Russia has been mounting ⁠sabotage, cyber and other ⁠hybrid attacks ​across Europe to erode support for Ukraine. ⁠Russia says such accusations are baseless ⁠and ⁠the result of anti-Russian hysteria.