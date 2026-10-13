Assam CM Sarma reviews Khel Maharan 3.0, Mission Basundhara 4.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting with District Commissioners of all districts at Lok Sewa Bhavan in Guwahati to assess preparations for Khel Maharan 3.0, implementation of Mission Basundhara 4.0 and revenue-related issues concerning industrial estates and areas across Assam. During the meeting, the Chief Minister on Monday reviewed preparations for Khel Maharan 3.0 and directed all District Commissioners to ensure the smooth conduct of the sporting event. The competitions will begin at the Gaon Panchayat level on November 7.

He instructed the districts to expedite the registration of participants to ensure wider participation. The Chief Minister informed that this edition of Khel Maharan will also feature a children's sports festival for children below 12 years of age. The initiative will help identify emerging sporting talent and provide selected children with appropriate training and monthly stipends.

He further stated that the state-level competitions would be held in Guwahati, with more than 9,800 athletes expected to participate. The event will be organised on a large scale, with opening and closing ceremonies.

Reviewing the implementation of Mission Basundhara 4.0, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of workshops and preparatory outreach programmes underway in several districts. He directed the Revenue Department to complete these consultations at the earliest. Noting that several revenue-related issues had remained unresolved or had been left out during previous editions of Mission Basundhara in various districts, he instructed the department to ensure that such cases are addressed under Mission Basundhara 4.0.

He also called upon the Revenue Department and District Commissioners to make the initiative simpler and more citizen-friendly. The status of land patta distribution to residents of tea garden areas was also reviewed. The Chief Minister also reviewed revenue-related issues concerning industrial estates and areas, with a focus on accelerating industrial development and attracting investment.

He directed District Commissioners to identify suitable land in their respective districts for the creation of a large industrial land bank to facilitate the establishment of new industries. He emphasised the need to identify unutilized government land, encroached land and land that could be reclaimed through land conservation measures. The proposed land bank is expected to help meet the land requirements of future industrial projects and support investment in the State.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, senior officials of the concerned departments and District Commissioners of all districts attended the meeting. (ANI)