Student organisations hold protest in Patna, demand resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) on Tuesday held a protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest comes amid opposition parties' criticism of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for accountability over the exercise.

On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched along Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court. Subsequently, 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Registry flagged 14 defects in the writ petition filed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and nine other INDIA bloc leaders, challenging aspects of the Election Commission of India's ongoing SIR exercise.

On Tuesday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijit Dipke criticised the government following the detention of his team members in Delhi, calling those who viewed the hoisting of the national flag at Jantar Mantar as a violation of law "traitors". Delhi Police detained CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde on Tuesday after they allegedly attempted to break through a cordon and enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site.

The group had gathered at the protest site in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, security personnel arrived shortly after the protesters began their demonstration and took them into custody, leading to their removal from the venue. Earlier on Saturday, the All India Students' Association and Left party workers held a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the BJP-led Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that democratic institutions and citizens' voting rights were under severe assault. (ANI)