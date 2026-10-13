World Bank Group Launches Philanthropy Hub to Scale Development Partnerships

The World Bank Group has launched a Philanthropy Hub to bring philanthropic funding, expertise and ideas into closer contact with development projects, creating a single entry point for organizations seeking to work with the institution. The platform will help identify opportunities for philanthropic capital, solutions and knowledge, making it easier to move promising ideas and pilot projects into wider use. Its launch responds to growing development needs and pressure on public resources, circumstances that make coordination between funders and development partners increasingly important for the communities they serve.

Connecting Funding With Practical Solutions

Philanthropic organizations contribute more than grants, bringing investment capital, specialist expertise and relationships that can draw different partners into a common effort. Their support already contributes to World Bank Group initiatives including Mission 300, Health Works and Water Forward, which the institution says are delivering results on the ground. The Hub will build on these relationships through knowledge sharing, new partnership approaches and the alignment of capital around shared priorities, helping individual contributions become part of a more coordinated response to development challenges.

Paschal Donohoe, the World Bank Group's Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, said philanthropic organizations bring expertise and innovative solutions closely connected to the institution's core missions and jobs agenda. He described the Hub's role as connecting ideas, resources and partners so that effective solutions can reach more people and communities, reflecting a broader effort to move beyond separate projects towards collective action.

Asian Partnerships Put Health and Other Priorities in Focus

The Hub was introduced at the first World Bank Group Philanthropy Forum during the World Bank Group–IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok, bringing together more than 200 leaders from philanthropic foundations and networks, family offices, development institutions and partner organizations. The event was co-convened with the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, the Institute of Philanthropy, the OECD's netFWD and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance by Temasek Trust, creating a setting for discussions about how philanthropic resources can support shared development priorities.

Two agreements signed on the sidelines of the Forum gave those discussions a practical direction, with AVPN and Temasek Trust establishing cooperation frameworks with the World Bank Group. AVPN's regional network will help foundations, social investors and private-sector partners work together on World Bank Group initiatives, supported by its announcement of a dedicated fund to finance technical assistance for Health Works. That initiative seeks to help provide 1.5 billion people with access to quality, affordable health services, giving the new fund a defined connection to a wider health-access effort.

Temasek Trust's contribution will draw on its experience in mobilizing philanthropic capital, bringing partners together and developing innovative financing approaches. Its agreement will support the development of partnership models that can expand, anchored in World Bank Group priorities such as AgriConnect, Health Works and Water Forward, with the intention of connecting philanthropic resources to established development initiatives.

Turning Research and Experience Into Country-Level Results

A growing network of Knowledge Partners will support the Hub by connecting research, data and practical experience with work in the countries the World Bank Group serves. Organizations with strong regional connections include the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Latimpacto, the Philanthropy Asia Alliance and the Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society, bringing perspectives that can help partnerships respond to different local contexts.

Strategy and advisory organizations in the network include Boston Consulting Group, Bridgespan, Dalberg and Coefficient Giving, alongside academic and research institutions such as the Marshall Institute at the London School of Economics and Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Bringing these different sources of knowledge into the Hub places evidence and experience alongside financing, supporting its central purpose of helping partners turn promising approaches into development solutions with wider reach.