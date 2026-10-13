Russia calls French seizure of alleged shadow fleet tanker a violation of international law, RIA reports 

Russia's ​embassy in France said ​on Tuesday ‌that France's ​seizure of a tanker - DF Peak - was a blatant violation ‌of international law, the state RIA news agency reported. French President Emmanuel Macron said on ‌X on Monday that the French Navy ‌had intercepted and boarded the tanker 450 nautical miles south of Réunion. He said the tanker ⁠was suspected ​of flying ⁠a false flag and of being involved in "illicit ⁠fuel transportation activities" as part of Russia's shadow ​fleet.

RIA cited the Russian embassy as ⁠referring to the seizure as "piracy" and as saying ⁠it ​was trying to determine if any Russian citizens had been among the ⁠ship's crew. It was also quoted as saying ⁠that ⁠France had not notified Russia about the tanker's seizure.