Indian Railways registers 6.14% growth in freight loading in September 2026 

Indian Railways recorded continued growth in freight and passenger segments during September 2026, with higher freight loading and growth across several key commodity categories. Freight loading during the first six months of the financial year also registered sustained growth, reflecting continued demand for rail transportation across major sectors of the economy.

Indian Railways loaded 135.35 million tonnes of freight in September 2026, compared to 127.52 million tonnes in September 2025, registering a 6.14 per cent growth over the corresponding month last year. Several major commodity segments recorded strong growth during the month. Food Grain loading grew by 25 per cent, Clinker by 20 per cent, Domestic Container by 10 per cent, Coal by 9 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 8.2 per cent, Mineral Oil by 6 per cent, Finished Steel by 5.5 per cent and Iron Ore by 5.2 per cent.

Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal supply to power houses during September 2026. The average number of coal rakes supplied per day increased to 443 rakes, compared to 397 rakes per day in September 2025, registering an 11.6 per cent growth. Freight revenue during September 2026 increased by ₹1,266 crores over September 2025, registering a 9.3 per cent growth.

On a cumulative basis, Indian Railways loaded 833.7 million tonnes of freight during April-September 2026, registering 4.1 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. Freight revenue during the same period recorded 3.7 per cent growth. Earlier on Sunday, Indian Railways announced 3,548 graduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC–Graduate) recruitment through Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 06/2026 issued by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). The recruitment provides eligible graduates with an opportunity to pursue a career in Indian Railways and contribute to the functioning of one of the country's largest public service organisations. (ANI)