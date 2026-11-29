Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power ‌in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot, the latest sign that the former military chief may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s announcement underscores the ‌pressure Israel’s longest-serving leader is under as Eisenkot wins support from potential partners that could allow ‌him to form a coalition government. Netanyahu offered to go second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot in a proposed unity government deal between their two parties.

Israel's president tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government after an inconclusive ⁠October ​27 election that left neither ⁠him nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, ⁠with the possibility of a 14-day extension. This week, Eisenkot signed coalition deals with The Democrats — a left-wing ​party — and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority.

Netanyahu ⁠said in a statement that he should lead the Israeli government but "given the magnitude of the existential threat and ⁠the ​possibility that a government could be formed that isn’t able to deal with this danger", his "responsibility as a leader" required he "put everything aside". In response, Eisenkot said in a ⁠statement that for weeks his Yashar party's negotiating team had been "trying to conduct a real, sincere, and ⁠accelerated negotiation" with ⁠Netanyahu's Likud party but faced "refusal and evasion".

He invited Netanyahu for what he called serious negotiations "on the core lines and policy issues" with Yashar's ‌team.