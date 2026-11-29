Motor racing-Russell takes Qatar pole ahead of Antonelli
George Russell found speed when it mattered to beat Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday. Newly-crowned Formula One champion Antonelli had been fastest in all three practice sessions but Russell was 0.128 seconds quicker as Mercedes locked out the front row at the Lusail circuit.
McLaren's Lando Norris was third fastest with teammate Oscar Piastri fourth. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)