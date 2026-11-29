​George ​Russell ‌found speed when ​it mattered to ‌beat Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to pole position at ‌the Qatar Grand ‌Prix on Saturday. Newly-crowned Formula One champion Antonelli had ⁠been ​fastest ⁠in all three practice sessions ⁠but Russell was 0.128 ​seconds quicker as Mercedes locked ⁠out the front row ⁠at ​the Lusail circuit.

McLaren's Lando Norris was ⁠third fastest with teammate ⁠Oscar ⁠Piastri fourth. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in ‌London, ‌editing by Ken ​Ferris)