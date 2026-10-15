Languages can strengthen national unity, says Himachal Governor at "Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra” book launch

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said Indian languages and regional dialects were integral to the country's cultural identity and national unity, stressing the need to promote mother-tongue education and multilingual learning while preserving traditional scripts and linguistic heritage. Releasing the book “Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra” (From Letters to Self-Realisation: The Three-Language Formula) at Lok Bhawan in Shimla, Gupta said languages should serve as bridges of communication rather than barriers between communities.

The book has been authored by Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala, along with other contributors. Addressing the gathering, the Governor said language was not merely a medium of communication but also a repository of literature, philosophy, history, folk knowledge and human values.

“The beauty of India's unity does not lie in all of us speaking the same language but in respecting each other's culture, thoughts and emotions even while speaking different languages,” Gupta said. He described the book as an effort to reconnect education with India's cultural roots and guide the younger generation towards a better understanding of the country's linguistic diversity.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said the three-language formula could broaden students' linguistic abilities and familiarise them with different cultures and traditions. He emphasised the importance of providing opportunities to learn in mother tongues and local languages alongside modern scientific and technological education. “Languages are not meant to erect walls between us, but to build bridges of communication,” he said, urging people to take pride in their mother tongues, learn other Indian languages and remain connected to their cultural heritage while advancing in science, technology, research and innovation.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Gupta congratulated Bansal and his colleagues on the publication, saying the book had presented the three-language formula in the context of the National Education Policy. “I believe language can play a very significant role in national unity. We should focus on Hindi, our national language, as well as our local languages. This will create good opportunities for people to progress in different spheres of society,” the Governor said.

He also called upon universities to undertake research to revive traditional scripts that were disappearing, warning that the younger generation could gradually lose touch with its linguistic heritage if adequate efforts were not made. “I appeal to all our universities to work through research to revive our old scripts so that the coming generations can understand them properly,” Gupta said.

Referring to his association with the Dogri language, the Governor congratulated the Central University of Himachal Pradesh for its initiatives to promote regional languages and expressed confidence that such efforts would encourage young people to recognise and use their linguistic heritage in everyday life. He also highlighted the importance of protecting Himachal Pradesh's natural environment, saying local communities had a crucial role in keeping the state's mountains and rivers clean.

“Tourism will grow only when visitors find a clean environment here. We must work together under the spirit of ‘Apna Himachal’ and treat the state's natural beauty as our collective responsibility,” he said. The Governor further said government initiatives could achieve meaningful results only when society actively participated in their implementation.The book release ceremony focused on the role of multilingual education in preserving India's cultural heritage, strengthening national integration and connecting young people with the country's linguistic traditions.

The book, authored by Bansal along with other contributors, seeks to highlight the relationship between language, education, cultural consciousness and national unity. The Central University of Himachal Pradesh is promoting regional and foreign languages and working to revive traditional scripts as part of efforts to preserve India's linguistic heritage, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI at Lok Bhawan in Shimla after the release of the book, Bansal said language was central to Indian culture and played an important role in helping young people understand their identity and heritage. “I believe this book is not merely a publication but an attempt to convey a message. Language plays a very important role in Indian culture. Although there are several languages in the country, there is also a thread of unity connecting them. They are like pearls strung together in a single garland,” Bansal said.

He said the initiative aimed to encourage the younger generation to understand itself through language, adding that self-realisation and self-knowledge could not be separated from linguistic and cultural awareness. The Vice-Chancellor said the university was promoting languages such as Dogri and Kashmiri and had also undertaken initiatives to revive the Sharada script, which he described as having nearly disappeared from use.

The university also has a Tibetan department and has established a Chinese language department, he said, adding that these initiatives reflected the institution's wider approach to language education. Bansal said the university intended to expand its language-learning initiatives through online courses to make them accessible to more people.

He said the book's message was particularly relevant in the context of the National Education Policy 2020 and the three-language formula, which seeks to broaden students' linguistic capabilities and understanding of different cultures. Bansal added that preserving regional languages and traditional scripts was essential to ensure that future generations remained connected to India's rich cultural and intellectual traditions.

He expressed confidence that the university's efforts would contribute to greater awareness of India's linguistic diversity and strengthen the relationship between language, education and national identity. (ANI)