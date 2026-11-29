Liverpool and Everton ​shared the points after ​a thrilling 1-1 draw ‌in ​the 249th Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, as English football's longest-running ‌top-flight rivalry produced another rip-roaring contest. A superb early strike from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead before Jeremie Frimpong's unfortunate own ‌goal drew Everton level, and neither side could find a ‌winner, leaving Liverpool fourth on 22 points while Everton are eighth on 17.

The Reds struck in the fifth minute when Everton failed to clear ⁠inside the ​penalty area ⁠and Florian Wirtz reacted to flick the loose ball into the path of ⁠Szoboszlai, whose superb finish with the outside of his boot beat ​goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The hosts responded in the 25th minute when ⁠Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's dangerous delivery from a free kick caused panic in the ⁠Liverpool ​box and Frimpong stretched out a leg in an attempt to intervene but diverted the ball into his own ⁠net.

The game kicked off a busy day in the Premier League ⁠with six ⁠games. League leaders Arsenal host third-placed Manchester City, who are six points off the pace, in ‌Sunday's late ‌game.