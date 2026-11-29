Trackhouse rider ​Raul Fernandez won ​the season-ending Valencia ‌Grand Prix ​ahead of newly crowned champion Marc Marquez on Sunday as ‌MotoGP bid farewell to the Ducati rider and the 1,000cc era in front of a sellout crowd at ‌the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Marquez, who announced he would ‌retire after the season finale, was honoured with a Ducati decked out in red and gold colours and a ⁠gold ​helmet to ⁠mark his eighth MotoGP championship and 10th world title overall of ⁠a glittering career.

His brother Alex missed the race due ​to a severe bronchospasm that sent him to ⁠hospital, but he returned to the circuit to embrace his ⁠elder ​sibling as he left the garage while crew members from all teams also lined up ⁠in the pit lane to honour him. However, there was ⁠no fairytale ⁠finish as Fernandez took the chequered flag ahead of Marquez while KTM's Pedro ‌Acosta ‌finished third.