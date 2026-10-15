Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi to lay foundation stone for 600-flat housing project on land reclaimed from Atiq Ahmed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday will lay the foundation stone for the Padma Lok Awas Yojana, an affordable housing project comprising around 600 flats on land reclaimed from mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. The project is proposed on more than one hectare of land in the Sadar tehsil area.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) aims to develop the site for affordable housing. PDA Vice-Chairman Rishi Raj said preparations were underway for the programme, which senior officials and public representatives are expected to attend.

He said the land belonged to the development authority but had been under the occupation of mafia elements. Following its reclamation, the PDA is planning to develop affordable housing on the site. Around 600 flats are proposed under the scheme, Raj said, adding that the project had been registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The detailed project report (DPR) is being processed. Once it receives approval, the authority will complete the required formalities and begin the tendering process, he said. Details regarding flat sizes, prices, eligibility criteria and allotment procedures are yet to be finalised.

In Prayagraj, land reclaimed from Atiq Ahmed in the Lukerganj area was earlier used to construct 76 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The homes were subsequently allotted to beneficiaries. (ANI)