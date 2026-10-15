BJP, Shiv Sena allege foreign funding of CJP, call Rahul’s ‘vote chori’ claim a diversion

 In a joint attack on the opposition, BJP leader Ram Kadam and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' allegations and raised serious questions regarding foreign funding of the CJP.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 11:41 IST
BJP, Shiv Sena allege foreign funding of CJP, call Rahul’s ‘vote chori’ claim a diversion
BJP leader Ram Kadam and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint attack on the opposition, BJP leader Ram Kadam and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' allegations and raised serious questions regarding foreign funding of the CJP. BJP leader and MLA Ram Kadam said that Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition have failed to realise that the people of the nation have awakened and rejected them.

"Rahul Gandhi and the entire opposition in the country are talking about 'vote chori.' When will they realise that the people of this nation have awakened? You speak of stolen votes, but the public has decided that they will not cast their ballots for thieves," Kadam told reporters. Questioning the opposition's actions, Kadam asked, “Is this the reason why they marched to the judiciary? Their core strategy is to ensure that 'fake voters' are never removed from the electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi and his immature associates have insulted the Constitution. Do judges ever meet with political factions? Is this a sign of their own childish mentality, or are their advisors simply incompetent?"

He further referenced international remarks, adding, "Mary Millben from America has pointed out that there are individuals in the U.S. who fund the CJP. And who is saying this? Someone with a distinguished reputation in America." "Look at the timing: a leader from this 'cockroach party' returns to India from the U.S. and begins spreading blatant lies and confusion. Just as attempts were made to incite chaos in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, this individual is now attempting a similar, audacious act on Indian soil," he alleged.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also raised serious questions regarding foreign funding of NGOs and political outfits. "To defeat PM Modi is almost impossible. To accuse him is the easiest thing to do. But the CJP has a lot of serious questions to answer." Shaina NC said.

"When any political party is being funded, who is funding them? Is it under the garb of an NGO? Is it people from the West? Is it George Soros? Is it the US? And is it people who want to destabilise India? That's the serious question," Shaina NC asked. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026