Seventeen students, one teacher killed in school roof collapse in Pakistan
At least 17 students and one teacher were killed in a school roof collapse in Pakistan's Peshawar city, a local hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.
At least 17 students and one teacher were killed in a school roof collapse in Pakistan's Peshawar city, a local hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.
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