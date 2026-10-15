Surfing-Professional surfer suspended by second body over 'allegations of abuse'

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 11:46 IST
Surfing-Professional surfer suspended by second body over 'allegations of abuse'

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has ​joined the World Surf League (WSL) ​in provisionally suspending a male ‌professional ​surfer over what it described as "serious allegations of abuse within the surfing community". The WSL suspended the surfer, ‌who it said was competing on its men's championship tour, earlier this week over his alleged conduct at a "private gathering" in Tahiti in August following the ‌conclusion of the Tahiti Pro leg of the circuit.

The ISA, which is ‌the international governing body for surfing and organises the Olympic competition, issued a statement late on Wednesday. "The ISA Executive Committee has decided to provisionally suspend the athlete concerned from ⁠participating in ​ISA-sanctioned events, pending ⁠further investigation and review in accordance with the ISA's applicable rules and safeguarding procedures," it ⁠read.

"This precautionary decision has been taken in the interest of athlete safety and welfare, ​and does not constitute a determination of wrongdoing. "The ISA firmly believes ⁠that all athletes have the right to participate in sport in a safe and respectful ⁠environment, ​free from harassment, violence, and abuse of any kind."

The ISA said it would make no further comment on the allegations at this stage. The WSL ⁠said it was continuing to follow its process and had offered assistance to ⁠relevant authorities.

French ⁠Polynesian police did not immediately respond to an enquiry from Reuters about whether an investigation had been launched into ‌the alleged ‌incident in Tahiti.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026