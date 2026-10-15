Surfing-Professional surfer suspended by second body over 'allegations of abuse'

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has ​joined the World Surf League (WSL) ​in provisionally suspending a male ‌professional ​surfer over what it described as "serious allegations of abuse within the surfing community". The WSL suspended the surfer, ‌who it said was competing on its men's championship tour, earlier this week over his alleged conduct at a "private gathering" in Tahiti in August following the ‌conclusion of the Tahiti Pro leg of the circuit.

The ISA, which is ‌the international governing body for surfing and organises the Olympic competition, issued a statement late on Wednesday. "The ISA Executive Committee has decided to provisionally suspend the athlete concerned from ⁠participating in ​ISA-sanctioned events, pending ⁠further investigation and review in accordance with the ISA's applicable rules and safeguarding procedures," it ⁠read.

"This precautionary decision has been taken in the interest of athlete safety and welfare, ​and does not constitute a determination of wrongdoing. "The ISA firmly believes ⁠that all athletes have the right to participate in sport in a safe and respectful ⁠environment, ​free from harassment, violence, and abuse of any kind."

The ISA said it would make no further comment on the allegations at this stage. The WSL ⁠said it was continuing to follow its process and had offered assistance to ⁠relevant authorities.

French ⁠Polynesian police did not immediately respond to an enquiry from Reuters about whether an investigation had been launched into ‌the alleged ‌incident in Tahiti.