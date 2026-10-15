CJI Surya Kant inaugurates extension wing of Delhi Govt health centre in Supreme Court premises

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant inaugurated an extension wing of the Delhi Government health centre (DGHS) within the Supreme Court premises, emphasising the importance of healthcare facilities. Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Justice Surya Kant expressed his gratitude to the Delhi Government and its health department for their assistance in setting up the advanced clinic.

"With the assistance of the Delhi Government's health department and the Delhi Government, we have inaugurated a very good clinic today for Bar members, our staff, and the staff associated with advocates," Justice Surya Kant said. Highlighting the comprehensive medical services available at the new facility, he noted that the centre offers treatments across Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Allopathic systems, along with basic diagnostic services such as X-rays and blood tests.

"The best part is that direct connectivity has been established with specialised hospitals, like the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences and RML Hospital, along with ultrasound facilities," he added. Terming health as an issue that brooks no compromise, Justice Surya Kant expressed happiness over fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Bar members and their associated staff.

"I am very happy that for the Bar members, who had a long-pending demand, and their associated staff, a very good facility has been added. For this, I express my gratitude to the Delhi Government and everyone involved," he said. (ANI)