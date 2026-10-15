CJI Surya Kant inaugurates extension wing of Delhi Govt health centre in Supreme Court premises

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant inaugurated an extension wing of the Delhi Government health centre (DGHS) within the Supreme Court premises, emphasising the importance of healthcare facilities.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 11:17 IST
CJI Surya Kant inaugurates extension wing of Delhi Govt health centre in Supreme Court premises
Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant inaugurated an extension wing of the Delhi Government health centre (DGHS) within the Supreme Court premises, emphasising the importance of healthcare facilities. Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Justice Surya Kant expressed his gratitude to the Delhi Government and its health department for their assistance in setting up the advanced clinic.

"With the assistance of the Delhi Government's health department and the Delhi Government, we have inaugurated a very good clinic today for Bar members, our staff, and the staff associated with advocates," Justice Surya Kant said. Highlighting the comprehensive medical services available at the new facility, he noted that the centre offers treatments across Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Allopathic systems, along with basic diagnostic services such as X-rays and blood tests.

"The best part is that direct connectivity has been established with specialised hospitals, like the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences and RML Hospital, along with ultrasound facilities," he added. Terming health as an issue that brooks no compromise, Justice Surya Kant expressed happiness over fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Bar members and their associated staff.

"I am very happy that for the Bar members, who had a long-pending demand, and their associated staff, a very good facility has been added. For this, I express my gratitude to the Delhi Government and everyone involved," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officials say

Iran shifting tactics to step up attacks on shipping before US vote, officia...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Geranic Acid Shows Promise for Reducing UVB Damage and Inflammation in Skin Cells

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026