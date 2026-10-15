Ukrainian drone attack on oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region causes fire to break out, governor says 

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 12:08 IST
Ukrainian drone attack on oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region causes fire to break out, governor says 

A ​big Ukrainian ​drone attack on ‌Russia's Ryazan ​region caused a fire to break ‌out at an oil refinery, Pavel Malkov, the regional governor, said on Thursday. "The ‌material damage is now being ‌assessed. Emergency services are working at the scene," he said in a post on Telegram.

A ⁠warehouse ​elsewhere ⁠was damaged in the attacks, he said, without ⁠giving further details. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said in an interview with the ⁠Financial Times published on Thursday that he ⁠had ​ended a brief halt in refinery strikes which he had ⁠put in place due to US President ⁠Donald ⁠Trump's comments about a possible energy ceasefire.

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