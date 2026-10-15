“Such people are 'aasteen ka saanp”: BJP MLC Parinay Fuke backs Mumbai Police notice asking actor Imran Khan to leave India

BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Thursday welcomed the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan days after his participation in the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), accusing him and others participating in such demonstrations of attempting to create unrest in the country. Speaking to ANI, Fuke alleged that people coming from other countries to participate in protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were working against India’s interests. He described such individuals as ‘aasteen ka saanp’ and said the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police knew how to deal with them.

“Imran Khan is a US citizen. Coming to this country and agitating and speaking of name deletion in SIR — such people are ‘aasteen ka saanp’. Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Govt know how to crush such 'snakes'.” Fuke said. Welcoming the action against the actor, the BJP MLC claimed that the government and police were taking steps to drive such people out of the country.

“The Govt and Police are driving them out of the country. I welcome this. Mary Millben explained yesterday how these protests are being funded to spread anarchy in India and defame the country,” he said. He further called for action against people from the United States, Pakistan and Bangladesh who, according to him, had come to India to participate in such demonstrations.

“Such ‘aasteen ka saanp’, people who have come from US, Pakistan and Bangladesh to participate in such protests should be crushed,” Fuke said. Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

Imran had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.

”Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said. (ANI)