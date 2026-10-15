"People of AAP and Congress are jobless": Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over a viral video purportedly showing her, alleging that the opposition parties were jobless and focused only on her instead of highlighting the work being done by her government. “All I can say is that people of AAP and Congress are jobless. They have no work. If they are focusing only on the Delhi CM, then accompany me everywhere. If they have to see something, they should look at our work. They do not discuss the good work being done here,” Gupta said.

She also raised issues concerning Punjab, alleging that murders were taking place in broad daylight, people were dying by suicide, and the drug mafia was active in the state, while accusing the opposition of not speaking about these matters. "Murders are happening in broad daylight in Punjab. People are dying by suicide. The drug mafia is active there. But they do not speak on it. A Professor misbehaves with female students in JNU and exploits them. But they do not speak on it..." she said.

Earlier on October 14, at the Ramlila organised by the Sanatan Sanskaaram Parivar under the theme ‘Sanatan Sanskaaram – From Tradition to the Future’ at the DDA Ramlila Ground, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta witnessed the enactment of Lord Ram’s divine leela with devotion and reverence. She also witnessed the grand procession of Lord Ram. Delhi Government’s Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, and Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh were also present on the occasion. Appreciating the grandeur of the performance and the scale of the event, the Chief Minister described Ramlila as an important medium for passing on Indian culture and Sanatan traditions to the younger generation.

Rekha Gupta said that Ramlila celebrations provide a beautiful opportunity to reconnect with Indian culture and Sanatan values. "The annual enactment of Ramlila and the burning of Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra remind us that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood and good prevails over evil. The worship during Navratri and the festival of Vijayadashami convey the message that no matter how powerful evil may appear, the ultimate victory belongs to truth and dharma," she said. (ANI)