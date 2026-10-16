Bengal Pandals blend devotion with social message: ‘Aishwaryi’ inspired by Satyajit Ray’s ‘Devi’, ‘Longmen Grottoes’ for world peace

As the city of joy immerses itself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja, community pandals across Kolkata are showcasing themes that blend devotion, social messaging and artistic craft. Kendua Shanti Sangha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti is celebrating its 53rd Durga Puja with the theme ‘Aishwaryi’, blending devotion, community spirit and artistic craft.

Sanjib Chatterjee, Executive President of the Samiti, said, “The Bengali name for this theme is ‘Aishwaryi,’ which means ‘Goddess.’ Who is a Goddess? This pandal has been designed with a perspective inspired by Satyajit Ray’s film, Devi. We are focusing on women who are at risk. We are attempting to highlight the situation of women. It took three months to construct this pandal.” Meanwhile, the Netaji Sarak Anchalik Adhibasi Brinda Club is celebrating its golden jubilee Durga Puja with a ‘Longmen Grottoes’ theme. The Longmen Grottoes in China are a timeless masterpiece of human devotion and artistry. Carved over 1,500 years ago, these magnificent caves embody a perfect blend of faith, culture and craftsmanship.

While speaking to ANI, Dilip Chakraborty, Executive President of the Netaji Road Anchalik Adhibasi Brinda Club, said, “Our theme is ‘Longmen Grottoes’. The primary objective is to spread peace throughout the world. The theme focuses on the extent to which the teachings of Gautama Buddha have been embraced in China.” On Wednesday, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi was seen inaugurating the 77th Dhakuria Sahidnagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Kolkata, where the pandal has been designed around the theme of 'Maha Milan', highlighting the journey and struggles of the refugee community.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)