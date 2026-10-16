KVIC Chairman inaugurates ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2026’ in Mumbai, aims of taking PM Modi’s call of ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi’ to Gen-Z

Manoj Goel, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises inaugurated ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2026’ on Thursday at the KVIC Central Office in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Organised with the objective to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of “Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi” and “Vocal for Local” to the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, the festival provides an important platform for connecting Khadi and Village Industries products with modern lifestyles and creating new markets for the country’s artisans and rural entrepreneurs.

According to a release by the Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises, senior KVIC officials and staff including the CEO, Financial Advisor, Joint CEO, CVO and Deputy CEOs along with representatives of Khadi institutions and artisans and entrepreneurs associated with PMEGP and village industry development, were present at the event. The Khadi Mahotsav, organised from October 2 to 31, provides a special discount of 20% on Khadi products and 10% on Village Industries products. A total of 77 units from 12 states are displaying and selling their products through 77 stalls. These include 36 Khadi units, 33 units associated with PMEGP, and 08 units of Village Industries and other schemes.

Participating states include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The exhibition features a wide range of indigenous products including Khadi fabrics, silk Khadi, poly-Khadi, ready-made garments, herbal products, food items, soaps, incense sticks, spices, leather products, artificial jewellery, wooden toys, bags, Phulkari, amla-based products and wooden handicrafts. Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Goel, Chairman, KVIC said that the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had made Khadi a symbol of self-reliance and economic self-sufficiency during the freedom movement. He said that today, it is the need of the hour to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for “Swadeshi” to the new generation. He further said that the younger generation has a special association with Khadi. The energy, creativity, technological understanding and entrepreneurial spirit of Gen Z can play an important role in connecting the Swadeshi movement with wider public participation.

He further stated that the Prime Minister's message of ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi’ (Swadeshi in every home) is not limited merely to the purchase of indigenous goods. Its broader objective is to foster a sense of pride in Indian products, encourage local producers, and strengthen the country's economic self-reliance. The participation of the youth holds special significance in this campaign, as they can give indigenous products a new identity in society through their choices, lifestyles, digital platforms, and entrepreneurial initiatives, the release said. Goel stated that today's Gen-Z is conscious of fashion, design, technology, and new ideas. Khadi can be made more popular among young people by integrating it with contemporary designs, attractive garments, improved branding and modern lifestyles. Khadi’s natural identity, Indian heritage and association with sustainable living make it a meaningful choice for the younger generation.

He stated that the need of the hour is to adapt Khadi’s presentation and marketing to changing times while preserving its traditional essence. Young people can become not only consumers of indigenous products but also their brand ambassadors, designers, digital promoters and entrepreneurs. Through social media, e-commerce, digital marketing, and startups, the youth can take Khadi and village industry products to every corner of the country and also connect them to international markets. He further stated that KVIC has launched the ‘Baat Khadi Ki’ podcast with the aim of taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ to the younger generation. This podcast initiative seeks to connect Gen-Z with the “Swadeshi” movement through conversations with emphasis on Khadi’s heritage, innovation, modern fashion, and youth entrepreneurship. This initiative will help to align Khadi with the preferences and modern lifestyles of the younger generation while advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The KVIC Chairman stated that taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of ‘Local to Global’ and securing global recognition for local products presents a significant opportunity for the Khadi and Village Industries sector. To achieve this, special consideration must be given to product quality, contemporary design, attractive packaging, effective branding and access to digital marketplaces. He added that Gen Z can become a key partner in this transformation. Young designers can integrate Khadi with contemporary fashion, digital entrepreneurs can expand its markets, and start-ups can develop new business models for traditional products. This will provide wider markets for the skills of local artisans and create opportunities for Indian products to establish their identity internationally. Speaking to the media, Chairman KVIC Manoj Goel reiterated that the Khadi and Village Industries sector has achieved unprecedented progress as a result of the visionary approach and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the year 2025-26, the turnover of the Khadi and Village Industries sector surpassed Rs 1.87 lakh crore, while the sector is providing employment to over 2.04 crore people.

He assured that the sector would achieve its turnover target of Rs 2.51 lakh crore in the coming years. (ANI)