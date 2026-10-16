Russia's Rosatom says first Akkuyu reactor in Turkey to begin physical start-up by year-end

Russia's ​state ‌nuclear corporation Rosatom ​expects the first reactor ‌at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant to achieve its ‌first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction ‌before the end of this year, Rosatom head ⁠Alexei Likhachev ​said ⁠on Friday.

Rosatom is building ⁠Turkey's first nuclear power ​station at Akkuyu in the ⁠Mediterranean province of Mersin ⁠worth $20 billion. ​The plant was expected to be ⁠operational in 2025, but has been ⁠delayed.