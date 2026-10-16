Russia's Rosatom says first Akkuyu reactor in Turkey to begin physical start-up by year-end
Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom expects the first reactor at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant to achieve its first self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction before the end of this year, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said on Friday.
Rosatom is building Turkey's first nuclear power station at Akkuyu in the Mediterranean province of Mersin worth $20 billion. The plant was expected to be operational in 2025, but has been delayed.