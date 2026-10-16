Himachal Pradesh BJP slams Congress over SIR protests, questions Rahul Gandhi's stand on Bangladesh model

BJP Himachal Pradesh spokesperson Seema Thakur on Friday criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his cabinet colleagues and Congress and INDIA bloc leaders over their protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing them of creating confusion among the public and undermining democratic and constitutional processes. Speaking to the media in Shimla and later to ANI, Thakur said it was unfortunate that leaders holding constitutional positions were allegedly promoting a misleading narrative about the SIR exercise.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, his ministers, Congress leaders and INDIA bloc leaders are creating a misleading situation among people over the SIR in Delhi. It is shameful and unfortunate,” she said. Thakur alleged that attempts to attain political power through force, coercion and disruption, instead of respecting democratic processes, were deeply regrettable. She also questioned the Congress leadership’s position on remarks attributed to Neha Bora, national president of the All India Students' Association (AISA), concerning Bangladesh's Gen-Z movement.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on those glorifying the Bangladesh model? The Congress must answer the country and clarify its stand,” Thakur said. Referring to a video message reportedly released on October 14 for a conference of Bangladesh's Socialist Students Front, Thakur alleged that Bora had said the Gen-Z movement in Bangladesh had shown her the way and had sent greetings to its protesters. She asked whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra agreed with the views attributed to Bora and demanded a public clarification from the Congress leadership.

The BJP spokesperson said the violent developments in Bangladesh in 2024 had raised serious concerns, referring to the reported deaths, injuries and attacks on minorities during the unrest. She argued that a movement associated with such violence should not be presented as a model for India's youth. Thakur said there was a clear distinction between political resistance and anarchy, asserting that changes in government in India must take place through the people's mandate and constitutional procedures rather than violence or disorder.

“Political resistance and anarchy are two different things. In India, the path to a change of government goes through the people's mandate and constitutional processes, not violence and disorder,” she said. She also questioned the Congress over the participation of Bora in protests against the Election Commission in Delhi and the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the demonstrations. She said allegations against constitutional institutions should be supported by evidence and that their credibility should not be undermined through unsubstantiated claims.

Commenting on slogans and symbols associated with political movements in different countries, Thakur said their use did not, by itself, establish a conspiracy, but political leaders had a responsibility to ensure that protests remained peaceful and within the law. She also referred to an alleged statement associated with advocate Prashant Bhushan concerning violence, saying that any advocacy of bloodshed in public life was unacceptable and that the authenticity of such statements should be examined.

Thakur called upon the Congress to answer three questions: whether it considered violent developments in Bangladesh a model for India, whether Rahul Gandhi agreed with the remarks attributed to Bora, and whether the party was fully committed to peaceful and constitutional protest. “The BJP respects democratic dissent, but it will not accept the glorification of violence and anarchy. India's democracy will be strengthened through the Constitution, the people's mandate and the rule of law, not political instability,” she said.

Thakur said an issue that had remained unresolved for a long time could be addressed only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah also playing a role in the process. The specific issue was not identified in the remarks provided. She said the Modi government was working for the welfare of every section of society, including women, men, youth, sons, brothers and farmers.

“According to the party's principles and policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes are reaching people sitting at the last rung of society,” she said. (ANI)