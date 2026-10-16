Volkswagen praises Franco-German proposal to soften EU emissions rules

​Volkswagen welcomed ​a deal ‌struck between ​France and Germany on Friday seeking ‌to soften EU car emissions rules, calling it a "strong signal" ‌that shows responsibility to ‌the automotive industry, in a statement on Friday. "The joint position of ⁠Germany ​and ⁠France ... sends a strong signal to Europe ⁠and demonstrates its ability ​to take action," a Volkswagen spokesperson ⁠said.

While still assessing the full ⁠details, ​Volkswagen saw "meaningful flexibilities" that will "help the automotive industry ⁠make its contribution to climate ⁠protection ⁠without jeopardizing its competitiveness", the spokesperson added.