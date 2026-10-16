Volkswagen praises Franco-German proposal to soften EU emissions rules
Volkswagen welcomed a deal struck between France and Germany on Friday seeking to soften EU car emissions rules, calling it a "strong signal" that shows responsibility to the automotive industry, in a statement on Friday. "The joint position of Germany and France ... sends a strong signal to Europe and demonstrates its ability to take action," a Volkswagen spokesperson said.
While still assessing the full details, Volkswagen saw "meaningful flexibilities" that will "help the automotive industry make its contribution to climate protection without jeopardizing its competitiveness", the spokesperson added.