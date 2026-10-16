Volkswagen praises Franco-German proposal to soften EU emissions rules

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 20:12 IST
Volkswagen praises Franco-German proposal to soften EU emissions rules

​Volkswagen welcomed ​a deal ‌struck between ​France and Germany on Friday seeking ‌to soften EU car emissions rules, calling it a "strong signal" ‌that shows responsibility to ‌the automotive industry, in a statement on Friday. "The joint position of ⁠Germany ​and ⁠France ... sends a strong signal to Europe ⁠and demonstrates its ability ​to take action," a Volkswagen spokesperson ⁠said.

While still assessing the full ⁠details, ​Volkswagen saw "meaningful flexibilities" that will "help the automotive industry ⁠make its contribution to climate ⁠protection ⁠without jeopardizing its competitiveness", the spokesperson added.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026