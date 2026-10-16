Putin told Pope Leo he backs Vatican idea to help civilians in Oleshky, Kremlin says   

Russian President ​Vladimir Putin told ​Pope Leo in ‌a phone ​call on Friday that he supported a Vatican initiative to ‌help deliver supplies to civilians in the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine and was ready ‌to cooperate on the matter. The Vatican said ‌earlier on Friday that Leo had urged Putin to agree to a truce to allow the entry ⁠of ​first aid ⁠and food supplies into the town and to permit ⁠a voluntary evacuation of the civilian population.

Russia and Ukraine ​both accuse each other of blocking supplies to ⁠the population of the town which Ukrainian forces want to ⁠retake. "The ​Vatican’s intention to help create the conditions necessary to ensure the safety of ⁠the town’s population and to organise vital supplies has been ⁠supported," ⁠the Kremlin said in a statement.

"It has been agreed to cooperate on ‌this ‌matter."