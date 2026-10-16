Pope Leo urges Putin to allow aid to occupied Ukrainian town

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 21:31 IST
Pope Leo urges Putin to allow aid to occupied Ukrainian town

​Pope Leo urged Russian President ‌Vladimir Putin ​in a phone call on Friday for a ceasefire to allow aid and food ‌supplies to enter the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky, the Vatican said. Leo also expressed "deep concern" for the humanitarian situation in the town, taken by Russian ‌forces in February 2022, and which faces a deepening food crisis, ‌the Vatican said.

Leo and Putin are known to have spoken once previously, in June 2025. The pope also reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to any initiatives for ⁠peace, ​the Vatican said. The ⁠pope, 71, is recovering at Rome's Gemelli hospital after surgery for lung cancer. ⁠The Vatican said earlier on Friday that he is showing steady improvement and ​is able to work and do normal daily activities.

Russia has acknowledged ⁠critical problems with food and medical supplies in Oleshky and said its military was ⁠working to ​resolve them. It blamed Ukraine for the crisis, saying it was obstructing those supplies getting to the town. Oleshky, in Ukraine's ⁠Kherson region, had a pre-war population of some 24,000, and is still home ⁠to around ⁠1,700 residents, including 47 children, according to Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in ‌Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026