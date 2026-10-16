J-K Police official's body recovered from Kishtwar forest, 3 detained for questioning

The body of Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Police Officer (SPO) Bashir Ahmed was recovered along with his SLR service rifle from the Trigam forest area in Kishtwar district on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-10-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 22:21 IST
J-K Police official's body recovered from Kishtwar forest, 3 detained for questioning
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Police Officer (SPO) Bashir Ahmed was recovered along with his SLR service rifle from the Trigam forest area in Kishtwar district on Friday. Ahmed was missing since 7 AM on Thursday in Kishtwar. According to preliminary information, Bashir Ahmed was on his way home from a police post but did not reach his destination.

Speaking to reporters, Jammu and Kashmir ASP Nissar Ahmed Khawaja stated that further investigation into the matter was underway. "The body has been recovered, and further investigation is underway," said Khawaja.

Following the recovery of the body, police detained three persons for questioning. In a statement, his wife mentioned that the family had been unable to trace him after he went missing from the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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