"There has been no communication with them": AISA claims president Neha Bora detained at  Mangolpuri

The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Friday alleged that its president, Neha Bora, was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force office in Mangolpuri with no communication for hours. The association said that her assoiates were being denied access.

"AISA President Neha Bora is being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Mangolpuri. It is almost 8 PM and there has been no communication with them. Their associates are being denied access and held outside by 7-8 people who are in civil dress," AISA said on X. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also claimed that Delhi Police had taken its founder Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location.

The CJP said it had lost contact with Dipke and expressed concern over his whereabouts. "The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," it said on X.

In a separate post, AISA said Bora was "taken away in an unmarked car with blackened windows over an hour ago," and that her whereabouts remained unknown. "Where is @abhijeet_dipke? His family and associates have been given NO information about his whereabouts... Delhi Police must answer!" it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police detained Dipke ahead of the CJP's planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place. He was placed under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi, with police invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Delhi Police on Friday detained around 150 demonstrators during protests and a planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi, officials said.

The unrest unfolded as protesters, joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place. Concurrently, workers from the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Left parties staged a demonstration near Mandi House demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar The rally was called by Dipke after the CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were sent to 5-day judicial custody for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue.

Delhi Police said it arrested three CJP activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities. According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises.

Dipke on Thursday questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag and fighting for change. In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “It’s Day 3 of Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest. Two young men who gave up their comfortable lives to fight for change are now languishing in jail. Imagine being jailed in your own country for waving your own national flag,” the post read. (ANI)