"Police have kept us in the dark": AISA president Neha Bora's lawyer alleges lack of information on detention

Advocate Aditya Krishna, part of the legal team representing All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, on Saturday alleged that police had not provided substantive information about her detention, claiming that lawyers and friends were facing difficulties in meeting her. Speaking to ANI at around 3 am, Krishna said the legal team was awaiting updates and had been informed that Bora was undergoing, or would undergo, a medical examination.

"The last we were informed was that she is here and a medical examination is being done or will be done. The police have not given any significant substantive information to us, and we have been kept in the dark. They're also making it very difficult for the lawyers as well as the friends to meet the person who's kept inside. We don't know what charges have been framed, if any. We don't know if any FIR has been registered, nor the contents thereof," he said. Krishna said the legal team expected Bora to be produced before a magistrate on Sunday morning, based on its experience with similar cases. He alleged that her family members and lawyers had not received adequate information about the circumstances of her detention.

"This is a very clear breach where people, next of kin, and attorneys are not informed of any clarifications other than the bare basics that she's being kept inside. This illegality must stop, and the government must understand that the rights of prisoners and detainees have to be protected at all costs and procedures," he added. He added, "We are getting some information from here and there, and we are expecting that she'll be presented before the magistrate tomorrow morning. But this is all also based on what we usually see in practice day in and day out."

Meanwhile, Delhi University student and AISA activist Anjali said police had allowed one of Bora's friends to meet her after four to five hours of persistent efforts. "After 4–5 hours of persistent struggle, involving intense arguments, negotiations, and repeated requests, the police have finally allowed one of her friends to go in and see her," Anjali said.

She claimed that Bora's health had been deteriorating over the previous four to five days and that she urgently needed medical attention. "Although her health has worsened, she is otherwise okay; this is what we learned from her friend, who has just returned from meeting her," Anjali added.

Earlier in the day, AISA alleged that its president, Neha Bora, was being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force office in Mangolpuri, with no communication for several hours. The association also claimed that her associates were being denied access. "AISA President Neha Bora is being detained alone at the Anti-Narcotic Task Force, Mangolpuri. It is almost 8 PM, and there has been no communication with them. Their associates are being denied access and held outside by 7-8 people who are in civil dress," AISA said in a post on X. (ANI)