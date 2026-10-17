NIA chargesheets 5 accused in 2024 IED recovery case planted by ULFA (1) in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 5 accused persons in connection with the recovery of an IED planted by ULFA (I) at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar in Assam's Guwahati on August 15th 2024. 

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 09:36 IST
NIA chargesheets 5 accused in 2024 IED recovery case planted by ULFA (1) in Assam
National Investigation Agency (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 5 accused persons in connection with the recovery of an IED planted by ULFA (I) at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar in Guwahati, Assam, on August 15, 2024. According to the NIA, the chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court at Guwahati, Assam, against (1) Paresh Baruah, Chairman and SS Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation ULFA (1), (2) Kanak Ch Gogoi alias Aisheng Asom, (3) Jahnu Boruah, (4) Bhargab Gogoi and (5) Sumu Gogoi.

They have been charged under various sections of the BNS, 2023, the UA (P) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. The case was initially registered at Panbazar PS, Guwahati, as Panbazar PS Case No. 202/2024 dated August 16th 2024, and was re-registered by NIA on 27th February 2025, as per the release.

The case pertains to a conspiracy of the accused persons to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, including at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati, which was likely to cause death or injury to persons and/or loss of, damage to or destruction of property, with the intention to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and to strike terror in the people in India. Further investigation in the case is continuing, NIA said in its release. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
2
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global
3
Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in violence

Shooter killed at Oregon elementary school; CNN, CBS report four dead in vio...

Global
4
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026