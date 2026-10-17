Uttar Pradesh: Moneylender found murdered in Moradabad; 3 including juvenile apprehended

Three persons, including a woman and her minor son, have been taken into custody for allegedly murdering a moneylender with a sharp-edged weapon with an intent to seize his money and property in Moradabad's Thakurdwara area, police said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 09:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Moneylender found murdered in Moradabad; 3 including juvenile apprehended
SP) Rural, Kunwar Akash Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Three persons, including a woman and her minor son, have been taken into custody for allegedly murdering a moneylender with a sharp-edged weapon with the intent to seize his money and property in Moradabad's Thakurdwara area. According to police officials, the incident came to light on October 13 after the victim's body was discovered inside his residence in the Faridpur area.

Detailing the case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Kunwar Akash Singh, said that a murder case was registered immediately after the body was recovered. "On October 13, 2026, information was received regarding the discovery of a man's body inside a house in the Faridpur area, under the jurisdiction of the Thakurdwara police station. Police from the Thakurdwara station arrived at the scene and registered a case of murder under the relevant sections of the law," SP Rural Kunwar Akash Singh said.

The officer stated that the victim lived alone and was engaged in money lending, which made him a target for the accused. "During the investigation and subsequent in-depth questioning, it was revealed that the deceased lived alone in his house. He was a resident of Mudhapande and was involved in the business of lending money at interest. A female acquaintance of the deceased, acting in collusion with another male friend and her own son, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon with the intent to seize his money and the property on which his house was built; this attack resulted in his death," the SP Rural said.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime and are producing the suspects before the court for further legal action. "Three individuals have been identified in connection with the case—a woman, a man, and a juvenile. All three have been taken into custody and are being presented before the honorable court. The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered. Evidence is currently being compiled, and further legal proceedings are underway," Singh added. (ANI)

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