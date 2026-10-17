Gujarat strengthens healthcare infrastructure with two new 1,500-bed hospital plans, focus on cleanliness, medicine quality

Gujarat Health Minister Prafull Pansuriya has outlined the state’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, strengthen hospital cleanliness, and address deficiencies in public health facilities. The initiatives aim to enhance the quality of medical services and make healthcare more accessible to patients across Gujarat and beyond. Speaking about the measures being undertaken by the health department, Pansuriya said, “Under the ‘Namo Swachhata Abhiyan,’ our department has ensured thorough cleanliness across all civil hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Community Health Centres (CHCs), with significant improvements in housekeeping.”

He added that the department had compiled a comprehensive list of deficiencies across these hospitals, and the tendering process was underway to address the identified gaps and improve hospital facilities. The minister also addressed concerns regarding adulterated medicines and irregularities in pharmaceutical production, highlighting the importance of maintaining quality standards and accountability in the healthcare sector.

Highlighting the state’s plans for healthcare expansion, Pansuriya said that two large hospitals, each with a capacity of 1,500 beds, are being developed in Ahmedabad and Surat. He noted that the projects aim to incorporate world-class infrastructure and modern medical facilities. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion to position India as a leading destination for medical tourism, Pansuriya said, “Our goal is for these hospitals to feature world-class infrastructure. We aim to provide high-quality medical care to the people of Gujarat and patients from across India, while also making these facilities accessible to international patients.”

The proposed hospitals are expected to expand the state’s healthcare capacity and support its efforts to attract patients seeking advanced medical treatment. Through improvements in hospital cleanliness, efforts to address existing infrastructure gaps, and plans for large-scale healthcare facilities, Gujarat aims to strengthen public healthcare delivery and broaden access to medical services for domestic and international patients. (ANI)