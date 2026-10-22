Gujarat CM Patel resolves grievances at State SWAGAT programme, directs collectors to issue farmer certificates

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday directed district collectors to issue farmer certificates (Khedut Khatedar Pramanpatra) as per rules, protect government land from encroachment and ensure prompt resolution of public grievances during the October 2026 State SWAGAT programme. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the October 2026 State SWAGAT programme, an online platform for resolving citizens’ representations and public grievances, was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday.

More than 170 applicants submitted their representations in person at the Chief Minister’s Office during State SWAGAT. Across the state, necessary action was taken on over 4,953 applications, including 2,200 received during District SWAGAT and 2,583 during Taluka SWAGAT. Regarding drinking water issues in Orma village of Olpad taluka in Surat district, the Chief Minister directed the local administration and the Water Supply Board to ensure an adequate water supply through proper planning.

Regarding a farmer’s request for Khedut Khatedar Pramanpatra in Shinay village of Gandhidham taluka in Kutch district, the Chief Minister directed the District Collector to issue the certificate as per rules. He also instructed all district collectors to take similar action at the local level in the interest of farmers. Regarding encroachment on government land in Sugariya Modsar village of Anjar taluka in Kutch district, the Chief Minister directed the concerned District Collector and all district collectors across the state to ensure that government land is protected.

Regarding a request for road construction in Mota Zinzavadar village of Botad district, the Chief Minister directed the Roads and Buildings Department to take prompt action, resolving the grievance. During the October 2026 State SWAGAT, the CM addressed citizens’ grievances related to farm water drainage, Khedut Khatedar Pramanpatra, drinking water, roads, encroachments and land re-survey.

CM directed District Collectors to Rationalise Panchayat Taxes for Rural Industries, Act Against Non-Performing Sarpanches and register FIRs Against Repeat Encroachers on Government Land. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the Irrigation Department to take technical measures to prevent farmers’ losses caused by overflowing lakes.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Officers on Special Duty Dhiraj Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, Secretaries and senior officials of the concerned state government departments joined from Gandhinagar, while district collectors participated in the State SWAGAT through video conferencing. (ANI)