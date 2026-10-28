Telangana Congress protests, demands special trains to Delhi for November 1 INDIA bloc rally

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, alongside several state ministers, MLAs, and MPs, staged a vociferous protest outside the South Central Railway (SCR) office in Secunderabad on Wednesday. The demonstration was organised to demand the operation of special trains from Telangana to New Delhi to facilitate party workers and citizens travelling to attend the INDIA bloc’s mega 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' scheduled for November 1. Following the protest, local police detained several participating leaders and cadres.

The INDIA bloc has organised a massive 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan / Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, to protest against issues surrounding electoral roll revisions, democratic institutions, and central governance. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the government had deliberately denied train services and demanded that arrangements be made to enable party workers to reach Delhi.

"The government has intentionally denied trains. We have booked trains on the 22nd of this month. They denied trains yesterday. We demand central government to allow trains and let our workers to reach Delhi for the 1st November rally. That rally is very important for us and the country," said Goud. State Cabinet Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also criticised the alleged denial of train services, asserting that the party would continue to oppose what he described as dictatorial actions.

Prabhakar said, "Dictatorship will not be tolerated. We are protesting for the trains." Congress leader Motha Rohith said the party wanted to participate in a sit-in demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and accused the BJP of preventing party workers from reaching the national capital by denying permission for trains.

"A democratic protest is there in Delhi. The Congress party has requested trains for the sit-in demonstration scheduled to take place at the Ramlila grounds in Delhi. BJP is only denying the permission so that people don't reach Delhi. Therefore, we are demanding our rights, and until we get them, this struggle will continue until our rights are granted," Rohith said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the law and order perspective for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with several conditions, including the rally's conclusion by 5 pm and a ban on overnight stays at the venue.

In a letter, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, informed Manish Chatrath, in-charge of the Party Headquarters and permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, that the request for booking Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 had been considered. The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. (ANI)