 Himachal government declares October 29 a public holiday for Karwa Chauth

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared October 29, as a public holiday across the state on the occasion of Karwa Chauth

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 14:07 IST
 Himachal government declares October 29 a public holiday for Karwa Chauth
Representative Image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has declared October 29, as a public holiday across the state on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the holiday will be observed in all government offices, boards, corporations, schools, colleges and universities across Himachal Pradesh to facilitate employees in celebrating the festival.

The notification, issued under the directive of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, was signed by Additional Secretary (GAD) Harish Gaija. The order stated that the holiday would apply to all state government departments, public sector undertakings and educational institutions across the state.

However, the holiday will not be covered under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, meaning commercial banks will continue to operate as usual. The state government has announced the holiday to enable employees to celebrate Karwa Chauth, which is observed by married women seeking the long life, health and well-being of their husbands.

To mark the occasion in traditional style, women dressed in their finest attire--mostly in red--and adorned with ornaments gathered near local water bodies. They performed rituals, offered prayers, and later sang bhajans and danced in a celebratory spirit. (ANI)

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