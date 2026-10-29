Karnataka cabinet approves hike in milk prices by up to Rs 8 per litre from November 1

The Karnataka government has decided to increase milk prices by up to Rs 8 per litre from November 1, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Thursday. "The state government has discussed and decided to increase the price of milk up to Rs 8 per litre," Gowda said.

Explaining the decision, the minister said the state was facing drought conditions, and farmers were protesting over sugarcane prices, arguing that the existing rates were insufficient. He said the government had a responsibility to support farmers, many of whom depend on dairy farming for their livelihoods. "There is drought in the state. Farmers are protesting, demanding revision of sugarcane price, saying the sugarcane price is not sufficient. Therefore, it is our duty to come to the aid of farmers," he said.

He said dairy farming helped farmers meet expenses related to building houses, children's education and medical treatment, particularly amid uncertainty in the agricultural sector. Gowda said farmers had previously held protests demanding a revision in milk prices, and the issue had also been discussed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council across party lines.

"Earlier, tens of thousands of farmers protested and pressured the government that milk prices should be revised. Irrespective of party lines, there was discussion in the Vidhana Sabha and Vidhana Parishad that milk prices should be increased. Except for Karnataka, milk prices have increased in other states. In Karnataka, it is only Rs 46. After the drought was declared, milk production has decreased by 10 lakh litres," he said. On the proposed bus fare hike, Gowda said transport corporations had sought an increase following the rise in petrol and diesel prices in January.

"Since petrol and diesel prices increased last January. Transport corporations have said that bus fares should be increased, so there was a discussion about a fare hike. For now, fares have not been increased," he said. (ANI)