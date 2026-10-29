Cyclone Arnab: Train services suspended on Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar route due to flooding, says official

Following heavy floodwater surges under a railway bridge triggered by Cyclone Arnab and incessant rainfall in upper catchment areas, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) temporarily suspended train operations along the Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar mainline, an official said. The precautionary suspension has led to the cancellation of around nine short-distance trains and the diversion of about 16 services.

Detailing the situation, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Coast Railway, Y Balaji Kiran, said that water levels began rising beneath bridge number 1052 between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi stations early in the morning. "In the wake of the Arnab cyclone and excessive rainfall in the upper catchment area, since morning we have been witnessing heavy floodwater flow under bridge number 1052 in the mainline between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar, which is actually between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi stations," Kiran told ANI.

He noted that round-the-clock monitoring is underway to manage passenger traffic and coordinate response measures. "In the wake of this development, we have temporarily suspended train services from 3:25 am this morning; around nine short-distance trains have been cancelled by South Coast Railway and around 16 trains have been diverted... We are ensuring that all passenger amenities in the station. We have been continuously running a 24/7 war room in South Coast Railway Headquarters for the last three days, and also in all divisional headquarters," he said.

Kiran further highlighted that field engineers and senior officials are stationed on-site to inspect the tracks as soon as the water levels recede, working in close contact with state water resource authorities. "Under the guidance of the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, we are taking all the steps. After the water recedes at bridge number 1052, we will check the condition of the track, and if there are any minor changes to be made or maintenance, we are ready for that. Our engineers are in the field. Our officers are waiting at the bridge. They are in continuous coordination with the water resources ministries of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," Kiran added.

Reassuring that railway assets remain largely intact despite the severe weather, the CPRO stressed that passenger safety would dictate the resumption of traffic. "With this coordination, we are trying to attend to the track as soon as the water recedes. So far, we have not encountered any major damage to the railway infrastructure due to the cyclone. We are ready for all aspects. Our officers are on the ground. With respect to restoring train services to and from Bhubaneswar, once the water recedes under the bridge, we will do a thorough inspection and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers and the safety of train services," he stated.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, has weakened into a depression over Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha. (ANI)