Indian Coast Guard conducts airlift operation amid Cyclone Arnab impact in Odisha

As Cyclone Arnab continues to impact the eastern coast of India, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Regional Headquarters (North East) has placed its air and surface assets on high alert to execute critical Search and Rescue (SAR) alongside Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. ICG aviation assets in the region remain on standby for round-the-clock aerial surveillance, emergency evacuations, and air-dropping essential relief materials to isolated communities. ​In response to a distress call received from the Ganjam District Administration on the morning of October 29, 2026, the Coast Guard Air Enclave, Bhubaneswar, swiftly scrambled an ALH Mk-III helicopter despite severe weather conditions.

Navigating challenging elements, the aircrew pinpointed the heavily inundated Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jagmohan, where individuals were stranded due to post-storm floodwaters. Executing a precision hover over the submerged area, the crew successfully winched six individuals, including two women, two children, and one elderly person, to safety. The rescued personnel were airlifted and safely transferred to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dharakote.

Earlier, the impact of Cyclone Arnab was widely felt across Gajapati district, where continuous rainfall since Wednesday has triggered a flood-like situation in the Mahendratanaya River basin. Floodwaters entered several areas, including Baghasala, Bhinnala and Bapuji Peinth in Goshani block, disrupting daily life in the district.

Persistent rainfall has raised water levels in rivers and streams, inundating agricultural fields and entering villages at several places. Waterlogging has been particularly severe in parts of Goshani block, raising concerns among locals. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured assistance to states affected by Cyclone Arnab, saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of all possible assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people affected by the disaster. "In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, I spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," said Shah.

He further added that "NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. IMCTs will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance required. Government of India stands with the people with resolute commitment." According to the latest weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression, the remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, moved nearly northwards at a speed of 22 kmph over the past six hours and weakened into a depression.

The system lay centred at 5:30 am on Thursday over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 81.9°E. It was located approximately 20 km west of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, 170 km southwest of Bhawanipatna in Odisha, 210 km southwest of Titlagarh in Odisha, 250 km south of Raipur and 350 km southwest of Sambalpur in Odisha. (ANI)