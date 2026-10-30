Maharashtra: UBT Sena plans ‘Rasta Roko’ agitation over drought situation, over 1,500 police personnel deployed 

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers have planned a ‘rasta roko’ agitation in Maharashtra’s Washim on Samruddhi Mahamarg in support of the demands raised by the drought affected farmers. Two days after farmers’ Sabha called off their march after talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) is looking to plan a road blockade agitation in Washim. In response to the call for a blockade, over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lata Phad said that security arrangements have been put in place according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), following a request by MLA Nitin Deshmukh, a UBT leader. "We are fully prepared; approximately 1,500 police personnel and 150 police officers have been deployed for security arrangements. We have put these arrangements in place in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” Additional SP said while at the proposed venue in Washim.

Around 400 people have been issued notices regarding the agitation, including various activists and office-bearers. “Regardless of how many arrive, there will be no issues regarding security... The request for arrangements was submitted by MLA Nitin Deshmukh, so he will be present... In Washim district, notices have been issued to approximately 400 individuals, including various activists and office-bearers," Additional SP said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to deposit Rs 5,000 each as advance drought relief into the bank accounts of 1.5 crore farmers this week, with a total provision of Rs 7,500 crore for the disbursement. Fadnavis has also instructed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments, allowing farmers to receive the full assistance.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, according to sources. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government would provide farmers with the benefits available following the declaration of drought, in addition to the immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

CM Fadnavis also said that the state government has talked to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to stop microfinance companies from forcibly recovering loans from farmers. Addressing the press after a state cabinet meeting, CM Fadnavis said, "For loan recovery also, we have talked to the RBI that forcible recovery from farmers by microfinance companies should be stopped." (ANI)