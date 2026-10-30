"Extend every possible help": Priyanka Gandhi urges Congress workers to support relief operation amid Cyclone Arnab 'devastation'

As Cyclone Arnab unleashed widespread devastation, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued an urgent call for grassroots relief efforts for everyone affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha, urging Congress workers to extend every possible help to the affected. Priyanka Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed deep concern over the severe Cyclonic Storm and urged party workers to help those affected with relief and rescue efforts.

“My thoughts are with the people of Andhra Pradesh facing the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab and those in Odisha affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. I pray for everyone’s safety and urge Congress workers to extend every possible help to those affected and support relief and rescue efforts,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote. The severe weather system has not only battered coastal zones but also impacted interior regions.

In light of the cyclone, heavy downpours flattened standing paddy fields in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, prompting the district administration to issue a Red Alert and declare a one-day holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres. On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed grief over the loss of life due to Cyclone Arnab and conveyed his concerns over the devastation caused by the cyclone in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

In a post on X, he urged the government to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for affected families in this difficult time. "Deeply concerned by the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. I urge the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family during this difficult time," said Gandhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured assistance to the states affected by Cyclone Arnab, saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations. In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of all possible assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people due to the disaster.

"In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, I spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," said Shah. Meanwhile, following heavy floodwater surges under a railway bridge triggered by Cyclone Arnab and incessant rainfall in upper catchment areas, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) temporarily suspended train operations along the Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar mainline, an official said.

The precautionary suspension has led to the cancellation of around nine short-distance trains and the diversion of about 16 services. Meanwhile, the impact of Cyclone Arnab was widely felt across Gajapati district, where continuous rainfall since Wednesday has triggered a flood-like situation in the Mahendratanaya River basin.

Floodwaters entered several areas, including Baghasala, Bhinnala and Bapuji Peinth in Goshani block, disrupting daily life in the district. Persistent rainfall had raised water levels in rivers and streams, inundating agricultural fields and entering villages at several places. Waterlogging was particularly severe in parts of Goshani block, raising concerns among locals. (ANI)