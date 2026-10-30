Cabinet approves ₹40,000 crore project for 8 next-gen corvettes; GRSE and Goa Shipyard to build warships

In a major boost to naval firepower and domestic defence manufacturing, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared a ₹40,000+ crore project to construct eight Next-Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy. “The deal worth over Rs 40,000 crore was cleared by the CCS led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its meeting held on Wednesday. The contract for the eight warships would be signed in the next few days with Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited,” top government officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy will build eight Next-Generation Corvettes under a project worth over Rs 40,000 crore, with the vessels to be constructed by two premier state-owned shipbuilders: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Goa. The 2,000-ton high-speed surface combatants will feature an all-new in-house stealth design developed directly by the Indian Navy, aimed at strengthening blue-water capabilities using advanced shipbuilding technologies.

Each warship will have a displacement of approximately 2,000 tons and a speed profile of around 30 knots. The first vessel is targeted for delivery by 2030, with efforts underway to accelerate construction timelines.

According to the Ministry of Defence, these Next-Gen Corvettes are designed as highly adaptable, multi-role platforms capable of taking on diverse maritime security missions across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Beyond augmenting naval combat readiness, the local construction of all eight warships furthers the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and reinforces the government's push for indigenous defence manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)