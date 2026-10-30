MK Stalin pays tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar, takes dig at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over 'real-life hero' image

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary and 64th Guru Pooja, while launching a sharp attack on the ruling government over the alleged deterioration in law and order in the state. Speaking to reporters, Stalin paid homage to the legacy of the nationalist leader, recalling his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his fight against discriminatory laws during British rule.

“Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was a leader who actively supported India's freedom struggle. During British rule, he fought against laws that discriminated against backward communities. He was a great warrior who stood up against injustice and oppression,” MK Stalin said. Referring to Thevar's contributions to public life, Stalin said he felt privileged to have the opportunity to pay respects at his memorial.

He said, “Thevar Thirumaganar served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and a Member of Parliament. We feel privileged to have had the opportunity to pay our respects and homage at his memorial today. You know this better than anyone. Those who voted enthusiastically to bring this government to power are now wondering when it will finally go. You can see what people are saying on social media. The cost of essential commodities has increased significantly, law and order have completely deteriorated, and incidents of sexual assault have also become a major concern. The DMK chief alleged that the state government had failed to maintain law and order, pointing to incidents of prisoners escaping from jails, crimes against women and children, and reports of missing children.

Highlighting what he described as recent security lapses, Stalin questioned the government's ability to ensure public safety and alleged that people were increasingly dissatisfied with the administration. "Prisoners are now escaping from jails, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. People are suffering, while incidents of sexual assault against minor girls and missing children are also being reported. People who voted for the Chief Minister, believing that he would perform like a real-life hero because of his on-screen heroic roles in films, are now deeply disappointed and feel betrayed,” he said.

Stalin's remarks came amid the ongoing political exchange between the DMK and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Vijay, DMK president MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his birth anniversary and Guru Pooja celebrations across Tamil Nadu.

While Chief Minister Vijay paid homage at Nandanam, Stalin paid floral tributes at Thevar's statue in Goripalayam in Madurai. He subsequently proceeded to Theppakulam, where he received a welcome from party cadres and garlanded the statue of the Marutha Pandiar brothers. Stalin later left for Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, where the 64th Guru Pooja ceremony is being observed.

Thevar Jayanthi is being observed across Tamil Nadu to commemorate the 119th birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, a prominent political leader and freedom fighter, along with the 64th Guru Pooja. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made across four southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar -- in view of the celebrations.

Around 18,000 police personnel, including seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and 40 Superintendents of Police (SPs), have been deployed under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari. As part of the security arrangements, 118 vehicle-checking points have been established and 480 CCTV cameras installed for round-the-clock surveillance. Liquor shops across the four districts have also been closed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The police and district administrations are monitoring the situation and coordinating security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. (ANI)