Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, DMK chief MK Stalin, other leaders pay floral tributes on Thevar Jayanthi

The 119th birth anniversary of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and the 64th Guru Pooja are being observed across Tamil Nadu on Friday, with several political leaders paying floral tributes at his statues and memorials. DMK chief and former Chief Minister MK Stalin paid homage to Thevar's statue at Goripalayam in Madurai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Law and Energy Resources R Nirmal Kumar also paid floral tributes to Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar's statue at Goripalayam on behalf of the state government. After paying his respects, Nirmal Kumar proceeded to Theppakulam, accompanied by party cadres, where he garlanded the statue of the Marutha Pandiar brothers. Party workers raised slogans hailing the Marutha Pandiar brothers during the event.

Upon his arrival at Goripalayam, tension prevailed after a confrontation broke out between police personnel and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres, who allegedly attempted to enter the venue along with the minister but were stopped by security personnel. During the commotion, barricades were pushed down, with heated exchanges reported near the statue. Police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control. Nirmal Kumar is scheduled to subsequently travel to Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district, where the 64th Guru Pooja ceremony is being observed.

Several political leaders are also scheduled to pay homage at Thevar's memorial in Pasumpon, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is also scheduled to pay floral tributes at the memorial.

Later in the day, the Vice President will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations and convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul district. In the evening, Radhakrishnan will visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai for darshan before departing for Delhi. In view of the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, elaborate security arrangements have been made across four southern districts — Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar.

Around 18,000 police personnel, including seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) and 40 Superintendents of Police (SPs), have been deployed under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari. As part of the security arrangements, 118 vehicle-checking points have been established and 480 CCTV cameras installed for round-the-clock surveillance. Liquor shops across the four districts have also been closed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. (ANI)