Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Blind Relief Association’s Annual Diwali Bazaar 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the Blind Relief Association's Annual Diwali Bazaar 2026 in New Delhi, reaffirming the Delhi government's commitment to ensuring accessibility, inclusivity and equal opportunities for visually impaired persons. Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister congratulated the Blind Relief Association for its nearly eight decades of work towards the welfare and empowerment of visually impaired children and individuals. She emphasised the need to create an inclusive environment where they have access to essential facilities and can lead lives with dignity and independence.

She said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Blind Welfare Association, which has been working for nearly 80 years for those children and individuals who are visually impaired... It is our collective responsibility to create a world for them where they can live, with every facility made accessible to them. The Delhi Government is consistently working to ensure that our infrastructure is fully accessible.” Earlier on October 28, Gupta held a detailed review meeting with officials of the concerned departments, district administration and various agencies to assess preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that there were no shortcomings in arrangements related to devotees' convenience, safety, cleanliness and the smooth conduct of Chhath Puja. She emphasised that all preparations must be completed within the stipulated timeline and instructed officials to personally inspect arrangements at every ghat instead of relying solely on progress reports. Gupta also said that more ghats would be developed for Chhath Puja this year compared to the previous year. A public holiday will also be observed on the occasion.

According to a press release, Rekha Gupta said Chhath is an important festival rooted in the faith of millions of devotees. The government must therefore ensure that those observing the fast and their families have a clean, safe and convenient environment for worship. The Chief Minister further directed officials to complete all major arrangements at least two days before the festival to avoid last-minute inconveniences.

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Chhath Puja committee representatives and MLAs Abhay Verma, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary and Sandeep Sehawat and officials from the Revenue Department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation, New Delhi Municipal Council, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Fire Service and other concerned agencies attended the meeting. (ANI)