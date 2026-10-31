No dam construction decision before PFR, says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu amid Siang project protests

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the completion of its Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 11:34 IST
No dam construction decision before PFR, says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu amid Siang project protests
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the completion of its Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR). Speaking to reporters, Khandu said he was inviting the youth wing of Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Adi Students' Union (AdiSU) for discussions on the project, following their recent media briefings.

"I want to reach out to all the associations and units in the Siang area to try and provide more clarity about this project. Right now, we aren't even talking about building the dam. Right now, only the PFR needs to happen," he said. He added that a decision on whether to proceed with the dam would be taken only after the PFR establishes its feasibility. Even if the project is found viable, the government would have to consult residents in accordance with legal provisions, he said.

"This project won't move forward without talking to the public," Khandu said, adding that he was encouraged by the response from local organisations during his recent interactions and would continue visiting the Siang region until the PFR process was completed. The Chief Minister also said residents, particularly in Siang and Upper Siang districts, were being fed misinformation about the project and that the government wanted to address their concerns through direct engagement.

The proposed 11,200-megawatt project is planned on the Siang river and is being pursued by the Centre through NHPC. It is envisaged as a multipurpose storage project, combining hydropower generation with water management and strategic objectives. The project has faced sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community, with residents raising concerns over the possible submergence of villages, displacement, loss of ancestral land, livelihoods and ecological consequences. Its location in a seismically active region has also raised questions about dam safety.

Opposition intensified in October, with protests turning violent in late September and again on October 23. Protesters set fire to an NHPC office and a police station in Pasighat, while several vehicles and properties linked to political leaders were damaged. The unrest has prompted additional security deployment and renewed efforts by the state government to initiate dialogue. The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum has also proposed a peace committee to facilitate discussions between the government and opposing groups.

Khandu's latest outreach comes amid continuing demands from local organisations for meaningful consultations and a halt to survey activities until their concerns are addressed. The situation has remained tense over the past week. On October 25, Khandu held separate meetings with legislators and indigenous community representatives to discuss the PFR, environmental concerns and national security implications. On October 29, a solidarity rally in Itanagar demanded the release of detained protesters and withdrawal of cases. The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum has since proposed a peace committee to facilitate dialogue. (ANI)

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