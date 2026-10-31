Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh calls for joint efforts to build self-reliant Panchayats; MoU signed for EV charging stations

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, on Friday called for the participation of all stakeholders in efforts to make Panchayats self-reliant and developed, according to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. He was addressing the National Workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) 2026-27, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in New Delhi on Friday. The workshop was attended by over 400 participants from across the country.

During the event, the ministry released the PPC 2026-27 booklet in English and Hindi. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery-swapping stations on Panchayat land across the country.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Ministry of Power. Rajiv Ranjan Singh informed the gathering about the landmark decision of the Union Cabinet approving the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana (PM VGSY), a next-generation governance transformation initiative aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, the Ministry stated.

Outlining the key objectives of PM VGSY, the Union Minister highlighted the need to create awareness about government schemes, promote discussions and deliberations at the grassroots level, integrate Centre and State schemes across departments through a common digital platform, ensure timely preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) and build the capacities of Panchayat representatives and stakeholders for effective grassroots governance. Underlining that Gram Panchayats need to enhance their own-source revenue generation to become eligible for performance grants, Singh urged them to work towards the Sankalp of ‘Atmanirbhar Panchayat’ for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Vineet Joshi, Panchayati Raj Secretary, highlighted that the PPC, run by the Ministry since 2018 under the theme “Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas”, has evolved into a robust framework for the preparation of Gram, Block and District Panchayat Development Plans, the localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and the convergence of schemes and resources. Joshi stressed that GPDPs should be comprehensive development plans based on people’s needs and aspirations, rather than being limited to available schemes or funding sources, and underlined the need for an Own Source Revenue (OSR) component in GPDPs, as performance-based grants are linked to revenue generation by Panchayats, the Ministry stated.

Ashok K K Meena, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary, said that Panchayats have a central role in ensuring sustained delivery of drinking water and sanitation services, which is directly linked to health and dignity. He highlighted the significant role of Gram Panchayats in water and waste management, and stressed their training and capacity building through PM VGSY. (ANI)